United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

United Bancshares Price Performance

UBOH stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.80. 3,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.41. United Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.56 million for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 20.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Bancshares Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UBOH Free Report ) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,806 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.46% of United Bancshares worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.