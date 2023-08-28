United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
United Bancshares Price Performance
UBOH stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.80. 3,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.41. United Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12.
United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.56 million for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 20.80%.
United Bancshares Company Profile
United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
