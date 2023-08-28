United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

United Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBOH opened at $18.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. United Bancshares has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $59.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.56 million during the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 20.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bancshares

About United Bancshares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UBOH Free Report ) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,742 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.91% of United Bancshares worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

