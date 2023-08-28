United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of UCBIO stock opened at $21.38 on Monday. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

