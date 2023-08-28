United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
United Community Banks Stock Performance
Shares of UCBIO stock opened at $21.38 on Monday. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41.
United Community Banks Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than United Community Banks
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 2 Insurance Stocks Poised For Major Breakouts
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Dollar Wars: 2 Dollar Store Empires Getting More Affordable
Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.