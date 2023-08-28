United Community Banks, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:UCBIO)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
United Community Banks Stock Up 1.1 %
UCBIO stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.38. 6,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,240. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41.
About United Community Banks
