UP Fintech (TIGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 29th. Analysts expect UP Fintech to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter.
UP Fintech Trading Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $3.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. UP Fintech has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.54 million, a PE ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
A number of analysts recently commented on TIGR shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded UP Fintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet raised UP Fintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.
