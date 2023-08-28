UP Fintech (TIGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 29th. Analysts expect UP Fintech to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $3.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. UP Fintech has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.54 million, a PE ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in UP Fintech by 342.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 24,439 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in UP Fintech by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 35,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,514 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in UP Fintech by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 24,159 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 3.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TIGR shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded UP Fintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet raised UP Fintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.



UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

