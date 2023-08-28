UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

UPMMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj stock opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $39.09.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

