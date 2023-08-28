Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $11,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,756,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,972,000 after buying an additional 32,296 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $146.56 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $157.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.86.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

