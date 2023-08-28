Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 74.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $76,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,971,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,563,000 after acquiring an additional 479,422 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,778,800,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062,636 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.41. 111,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,221,143. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1983 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

