Veeva Systems (VEEV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 30th. Analysts expect Veeva Systems to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Veeva Systems has set its Q2 guidance at $1.12-$1.13 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $4.59 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. On average, analysts expect Veeva Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

VEEV stock opened at $189.13 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $218.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,047,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $7,229,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.