Veritas Investment Research Lowers Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) to Reduce

Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$122.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$140.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. CSFB raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Fundamental Research set a C$134.43 price target on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$133.96.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY stock opened at C$121.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$126.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$129.31. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$116.75 and a 1-year high of C$140.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$168.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.88 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 27.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8507317 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 53.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.02, for a total value of C$545,374.62.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.