Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VBTX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veritex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Hovde Group downgraded Veritex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Veritex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veritex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Veritex Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $19.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Veritex has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $33.12.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.14). Veritex had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $114.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $25,014.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,554 shares in the company, valued at $530,548.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritex

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritex by 5,047.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,294,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,209,000 after buying an additional 1,269,264 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Veritex by 6,854.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,272,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,309 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Veritex by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,632,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,842,000 after purchasing an additional 875,412 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Veritex by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,014,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after purchasing an additional 696,629 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Veritex by 3,074.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 693,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,534,000 after purchasing an additional 671,577 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

