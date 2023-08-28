VersaBank (VBNK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) will be posting its 07/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 30th. Analysts expect VersaBank to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 million. VersaBank had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, analysts expect VersaBank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VersaBank Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:VBNK opened at $8.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $212.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.61. VersaBank has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54.

VersaBank Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VersaBank

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. VersaBank’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in VersaBank by 34.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in VersaBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VersaBank by 30.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VersaBank by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in VersaBank by 11.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,151,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 115,141 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

