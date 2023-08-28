Viad (NYSE:VVI) and Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM) Critical Review

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) and Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Viad shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Viad shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Micromobility.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Viad alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Viad and Micromobility.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad 1.68% 2.70% 0.22% Micromobility.com -632.84% N/A -287.25%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Viad has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micromobility.com has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Viad and Micromobility.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad 0 0 3 0 3.00 Micromobility.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viad currently has a consensus target price of $39.67, indicating a potential upside of 41.82%. Given Viad’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viad is more favorable than Micromobility.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viad and Micromobility.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad $1.13 billion 0.52 $23.22 million $0.24 116.54 Micromobility.com $15.28 million 0.68 -$82.07 million N/A N/A

Viad has higher revenue and earnings than Micromobility.com.

Summary

Viad beats Micromobility.com on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viad

(Get Free Report)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours. The GES Exhibition operates as an exhibition services company that partners with exhibition and conference organizers as a full-service provider of strategic and logistics solutions to manage the complexity of their shows. The Spiro operates experiential marketing agency that partners with brands around the world to manage and elevate their global experiential marketing activities. In addition, the company offers a collection of travel experiences in recreational attractions, food and beverage, retail, and ground transportation services. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers directly, as well as through a distribution channel network that include tour operators, tour wholesalers, destination management companies, and retail travel agencies. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Micromobility.com

(Get Free Report)

Micromobility.com Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. The company operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. It offers e-scooters, e- bicycles, and e-mopeds. The company provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. It is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.