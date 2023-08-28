VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $36.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.20.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VICI Properties
VICI Properties Stock Performance
Shares of VICI stock opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $35.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
VICI Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.56%.
VICI Properties Company Profile
VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.
