VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $11,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI opened at $30.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.56%.

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

