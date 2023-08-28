Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 112.91% and a net margin of 4.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Victoria’s Secret & Co. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE VSCO opened at $18.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.86. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on VSCO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.