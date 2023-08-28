Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 112.91% and a net margin of 4.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Victoria’s Secret & Co. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance
NYSE VSCO opened at $18.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.86. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on VSCO
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Victoria’s Secret & Co.
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.