Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 07/31/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 112.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Victoria’s Secret & Co. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance
Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $18.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.86.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSCO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.58.
About Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.
