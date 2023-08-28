Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 07/31/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 112.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Victoria’s Secret & Co. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $18.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSCO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.