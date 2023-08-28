Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Short Interest Down 18.5% in August

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the July 31st total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vincerx Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,374,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 238,733 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vincerx Pharma by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 814,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vincerx Pharma by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vincerx Pharma by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 660,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 36,595 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vincerx Pharma by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 630,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 57,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Vincerx Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. Vincerx Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.