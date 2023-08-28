Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 174,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $242,307.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,177,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $242,307.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,177,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $59,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,453 shares in the company, valued at $15,786,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 958,084 shares of company stock valued at $24,913,127 in the last three months. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $27.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Dropbox had a net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%. The company had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

