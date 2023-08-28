Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 21,497 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $151.23 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.59.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $732,142.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $1,187,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,900 shares of company stock worth $5,021,507 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

