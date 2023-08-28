Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 22,962 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,962 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $117.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $141.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.83. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.42.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

