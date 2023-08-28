Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 23,855 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 183.5% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,614,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,770,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,937 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,744 shares of company stock worth $25,289,669 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BAH traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $115.24. 32,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,898. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $125.19. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.07%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

