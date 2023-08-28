Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $180.30 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.31.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.21.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

