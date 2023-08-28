Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys New Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $325.32 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.75 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.73 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $347.00 target price (up previously from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

