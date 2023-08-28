Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,179 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,017. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,353,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,265 shares of company stock valued at $46,836,516. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.02.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $231.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a PE ratio of 183.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.36.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

