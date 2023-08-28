Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 54,512 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 14,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 68.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $925,854,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,668,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,004,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $33,521.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,892. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $925,854,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,668,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,004,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,221,970 shares of company stock worth $944,577,265. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DT traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $46.80. 59,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,271. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 95.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.39.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $332.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.89 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.39.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

