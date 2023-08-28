Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $2.20 Million in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AON by 106,777.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $721,085,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,922,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AON by 565.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 989,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,938,000 after purchasing an additional 840,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AON by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

AON traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $332.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,220. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $266.35 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

