Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $2.27 Million in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $254,395,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $337.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,164. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $249.35 and a one year high of $358.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

