Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $2.45 Million in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in The Cigna Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,999 shares of company stock worth $10,435,063 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.79.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $281.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

