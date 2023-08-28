Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $2.91 Million in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,306 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Expedia Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Expedia Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Expedia Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,671 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $107.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.54. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPE. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.12.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

