Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $3.32 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 139,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 54,881 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WFC opened at $41.49 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.