Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.90.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.48. 76,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $130.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.72.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.