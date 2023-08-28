Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New $3.24 Million Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

MDLZ stock opened at $71.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.62. The company has a market capitalization of $97.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

