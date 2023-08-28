Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $8,138,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 198,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 45.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 164,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after buying an additional 51,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $91.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,534,859. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $93.67. The company has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

