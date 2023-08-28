Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 119,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 625,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,470,000 after buying an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,175 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $201.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

