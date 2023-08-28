Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.79.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.3 %

Lam Research stock opened at $669.11 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $726.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $653.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $573.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

