Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 355.4% in the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 19.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,057,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,927 shares of company stock valued at $58,186,334 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.50.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $443.97. 27,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,177. The firm has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $468.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.57.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

