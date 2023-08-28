Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.8% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 5.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.87.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of C stock opened at $41.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.86. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

