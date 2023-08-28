Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.70.

CME Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $203.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.83. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $209.31.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. CME Group’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

