Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,881 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.78. 55,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,956. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $211.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.58 and a 200 day moving average of $183.94.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Guggenheim raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.57.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

