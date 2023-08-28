Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 36,744 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,744 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $88.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $102.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $90.30.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

