Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 65,099 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 65,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $30.19 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

