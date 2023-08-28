Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes $2.37 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 254.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX stock opened at $281.79 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $81.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BDX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

