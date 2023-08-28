Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes $2.57 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 48,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $58.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.40. The company has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

