Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes $3.58 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $31,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,580 shares of company stock worth $34,799,115 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a report on Sunday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.53.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
