Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,784 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,117,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,289,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 993,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $816,714,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,296,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,679,000 after buying an additional 89,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $830.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $757.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $766.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $572.22 and a one year high of $847.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total transaction of $5,216,076.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,103,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total transaction of $5,216,076.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,103,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,871 shares of company stock valued at $27,489,718. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

