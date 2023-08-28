Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 36,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WY. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $33.03 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

