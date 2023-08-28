Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives $273.95 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $273.95.

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get Visa alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $242.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.60 and its 200 day moving average is $230.04. The stock has a market cap of $451.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Visa has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $245.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Free Report

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.