Vise Technologies Inc. Buys 4,075 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.80.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $432.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

